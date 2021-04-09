Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LKQ by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,073,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 60,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

