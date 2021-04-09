Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce $7.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.17 billion. Netflix posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.45 billion to $30.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.88 billion to $36.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.4% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 55.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 41.6% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $554.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12 month low of $363.03 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $245.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

