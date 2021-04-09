Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is $0.41. Phillips 66 reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

