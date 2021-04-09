Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,875. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.