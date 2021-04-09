Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Proofpoint reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFPT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,216. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $140.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.78.

In other news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $82,008.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,126 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 36.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.