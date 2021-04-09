Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post $0.58 EPS

Analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $1.41. T-Mobile US posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $84.47 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

