Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post sales of $522.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.50 million and the highest is $539.36 million. Waters posted sales of $464.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Shares of WAT opened at $304.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.23 and its 200 day moving average is $247.91. Waters has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $305.15.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Waters by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Waters by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

