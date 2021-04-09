Zacks: Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Antares Pharma reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,133 shares of company stock worth $3,682,268 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $6,863,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,393,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 336,315 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,374. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.46 million, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

