Zacks: Brokerages Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post $1.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.35.

NYSE CMS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $60.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $78,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

