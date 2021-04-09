Zacks: Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Danaher reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher has a 1-year low of $143.01 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.15 and its 200-day moving average is $226.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

