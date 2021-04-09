Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

DRH stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 38,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.