Zacks: Brokerages Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). IMAX posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,085,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 370,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. IMAX has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

