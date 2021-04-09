Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Brokerages expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce $3.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.87.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $252.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.02 and its 200-day moving average is $216.35. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $136.38 and a 52-week high of $259.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

