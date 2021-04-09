Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

TRU remained flat at $$95.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 920,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,376. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average is $90.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,166. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 588.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,122 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Management LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,701,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.