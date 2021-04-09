Zano Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.77 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $13.77 million and approximately $92,245.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,618,577 coins and its circulating supply is 10,589,077 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

