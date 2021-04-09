ZB Token (ZB) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.24 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $233.09 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00085684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00623878 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038144 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

