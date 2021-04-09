ZBG Token (ZT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.94 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. ZBG Token has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $239,343.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00617039 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00040029 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.