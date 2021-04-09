ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 36.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $13,962.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.23 or 0.00337277 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.15 or 0.00183238 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00124734 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001757 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 67.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,164,956 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

