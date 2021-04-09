Zcoin Market Cap Achieves $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,029.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,126.98 or 0.03603227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.41 or 0.00383548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.46 or 0.01090064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.29 or 0.00476513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.53 or 0.00443042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.81 or 0.00333400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00031829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

