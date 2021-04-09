Zcoin Price Hits $4.23 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,625.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,081.52 or 0.03550543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.27 or 0.00385952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.20 or 0.01088597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.72 or 0.00490776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.69 or 0.00422491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00032492 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00327886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003586 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.