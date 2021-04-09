Zeepin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $125,899.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $125,899.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 48.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $169.91 or 0.00290593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.54 or 0.00775658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,690.04 or 1.00373338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.52 or 0.00737992 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

