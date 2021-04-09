ZelaaPayAE One Day Trading Volume Tops $118,092.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $118,092.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 30.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005964 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00016522 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,012,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.