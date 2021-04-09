ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 40% lower against the dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $122,389.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005869 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00016660 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001642 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,012,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

