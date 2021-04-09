Zelwin Market Capitalization Tops $415.18 Million (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Zelwin has a total market cap of $415.18 million and approximately $134,982.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zelwin coin can now be bought for about $5.87 or 0.00010048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00053928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00021882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00085375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.51 or 0.00618395 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00040758 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin (ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

