Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,128 shares of company stock valued at $17,587,672. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $142.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

