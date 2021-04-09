ZENZO (ZNZ) Market Capitalization Hits $2.17 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $6,938.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00056244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00322637 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003500 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

