Zero Price Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $53,847.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.00336126 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00181730 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00124638 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 101.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,861,457 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.