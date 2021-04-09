Zero Utility Token Price Tops $2,124.08 on Major Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $16,360.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for $2,124.08 or 0.03588000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00054882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00621945 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

