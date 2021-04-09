Zero Utility Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,897.00 (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $2,272.70 or 0.03882446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $8,897.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00085830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.02 or 0.00625278 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038166 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

ZUT is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.