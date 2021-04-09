ZeroSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.55 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $95.03 million and approximately $25.55 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00004176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

