Zetacoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,857.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market cap of $152,461.98 and approximately $6,857.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,503.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.74 or 0.01093506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.31 or 0.00446650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00062885 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002027 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,813,862 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

