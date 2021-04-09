Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 48,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,314,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

