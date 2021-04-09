Zilla Market Cap Achieves $507,997.79 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Zilla has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $507,997.79 and approximately $1,365.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00084534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.45 or 0.00621548 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00037910 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

