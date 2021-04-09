Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $169.04 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,442,229,759 coins and its circulating supply is 11,150,762,606 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

