ZIMBOCASH Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $6.14 million and $36,979.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00297359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.41 or 0.00771408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,614.05 or 1.00611270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00021063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.12 or 0.00748602 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.