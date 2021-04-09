Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.24% of Zimmer Biomet worth $76,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

ZBH stock opened at $164.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,028.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.14 and a 12-month high of $170.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

