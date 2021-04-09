Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $30,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $164.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,028.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.14 and a 12-month high of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

