Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $164.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.77. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.44, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.