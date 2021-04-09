Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.
Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $164.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.77. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.44, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
About Zimmer Biomet
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.
