ZINC Market Cap Tops $163,090.11 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $163,090.11 and approximately $805.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00055590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00084289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00634840 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037313 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

