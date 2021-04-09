ZINC Price Hits $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One ZINC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $158,914.47 and $777.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00054509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00087412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00614357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

