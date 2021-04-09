Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $62.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.00 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $149,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,709 shares in the company, valued at $411,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

