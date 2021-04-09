ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Hits $3.53

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $697.76 million and $69.81 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00006022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00290005 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.55 or 0.00772847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,895.91 or 1.00358804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.91 or 0.00734273 BTC.

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

