Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lessened by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $763,474,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $160.20. 6,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

