Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus Sells 6,250 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $2,024,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total value of $1,199,712.36.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $2,569,200.00.

ZM stock traded down $8.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.65. 3,205,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.29 and its 200 day moving average is $409.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $669,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

