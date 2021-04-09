Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 7,700 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total value of $2,490,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,304,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00.

ZM traded down $8.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,330. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

