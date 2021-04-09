Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,925 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $24,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $331.28 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 434,712 shares of company stock valued at $154,584,330. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.