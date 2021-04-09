Zoracles (ZORA) Hits Market Cap of $10.00 Million

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Zoracles has a market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $847,053.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for $1,830.48 or 0.03138977 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zoracles has traded up 120.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00290132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.79 or 0.00767893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,362.13 or 1.00081590 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00724662 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com

Buying and Selling Zoracles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

