Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 107.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Zovio has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zovio will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,330,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.