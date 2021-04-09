ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $77,535.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

