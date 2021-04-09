ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,504 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises 1.6% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 69,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 93,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,474. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

